Lancing man crashes car through a concrete fence to injure his partner in Portslade

A Lancing man who intentionally crashed his car to injure his partner has been jailed.

Christopher Delacy, 29, of Brighton Road in Lancing, was sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, said police.

Delacy was also banned from driving for three years, after which he will have to take a re-test, following a three-day trial at Brighton Crown Court which concluded today (January 10).

A police spokesman said police were called to a collision westbound in Old Shoreham Road in Southwick at about 2.45pm on Wednesday, November 16 - opposite the junction with Romany Close.

The spokesman said a witness had seen Delacy driving his blue Vauxhall Corsa from the lights at Hangleton Link, where he swerved and overtook a bus. He was seen grabbing the head of his passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Lancing who was his partner, and pushing her forward towards the dashboard. The car was then seen to continue swerving until it hit the kerb and ploughed through a concrete fence into Victoria Park, down an embankment and into a tree.

Police said Delacy was arrested two days later and claimed his car had had a mechanical fault, which was found to not be true. He also claimed during the trial that his partner had caused the collision by pulling the steering wheel during an argument.

Yesterday (January 9), the jury took two hours to find him guilty of all offences, police said.

Detective Constable Tracey Dixon, from the Safeguarding investigation unit, said: "Due to an argument and his physical actions towards the victim in the car Delacy drove deliberately and dangerously that day, swerving across the road in front of other vehicles and crashing the car. Not only did he injure both himself and his partner he was a risk to members of public in the area at that time who could have either been injured or killed by his actions.

"The judge said Delacy had lost his temper and it was fortunate no-one suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries."