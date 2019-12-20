Lancing man charged over robbery of Rustington Coral betting shop

A Lancing man has been charged over the robbery of a betting shop in Rustington.

Sussex Police said 44-year-old Graham Baker, of Shadwells Road in Lancing, was charged with the robbery of a Coral betting shop in Sterling Parade, Rustington, on Tuesday (December 17).

Baker, who is unemployed, appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court yesterday (December 19) and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, January 17, police said.

A second man thought to have been involved, aged 43 and from Sompting, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation while enquiries continue, police added.

