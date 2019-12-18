Lancing man arrested after robbery and assault in Rustington betting shop

A 44-year-old Lancing man has been arrested following a robbery at a betting shop in Rustington.

Sussex Police said two men threatened and assaulted a female staff member at the Coral betting shop in Sterling Parade, Rustington, at around 6.15pm yesterday (December 17).

The pair took a small sum of cash, police said, before people nearby tried to stop them as they fled on bicycles.

One of the suspects was detained after being forced to abandon his bike and run, police said. The other escaped on a bicycle.

Police added the injured woman was taken to hospital for checks.

The suspect who got away is described by police as a white man, wearing a hooded dark blue jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw what happened, who tried to intervene or who may have other relevant information to get in touch, either online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1088 of 17/12.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A 44-year-old man from Lancing has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and currently remains in police custody, said police.