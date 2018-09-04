Lancing chef sentenced over indecent images of children and ‘jailbait’ messages

A Lancing chef who was caught with indecent images of children and messages about ‘jailbait’ after police raided his flat has been sentenced.

Police raided Sebastian Korby’s home in Penhill Road, Lancing, in July last year.

The 30-year-old appeared at Hove Crown Court this afternoon for sentencing after police found over 100 indecent images of children in his possession..

Prosecutor Naomi Edwards said: “The Sussex Police paedophile online investigation team received information that Mr Korby was concerned in downloading indecent images of children.

“Officers seized a number of devices from his home address which included mobile phones, a laptop and hard drives.

“Some of them were found to contain indecent images.”

The court heard that of the 114 images found on the devices, 59 of them fell into the most serious category, category A.

The court also heard how suspicious information was found on Korby’s phones.

Miss Edwards said: “Both mobile phones contained a contact number under the name ‘jailbait’, which was relevant in relation to Skype calls, which were also seen on one of the devices.”

The court heard Korby had used ‘incognito mode’ and downloaded special software in an attempt to hide his offending, the court heard.

“It seems unsuccessfully,” Miss Edwards said.

Sentencing Korby, Judge Paul Tain said: “These cases are not straightforward because the public at large think that people who [download] indecent images of children should in every case go to prison.

“They might well be right about that.”

However, he said the current sentencing guidelines say differently.

Judge Tain said, according to the guidelines: “The proper course to take is to get him doing things that will occupy his time rather better than looking at pictures of small children being violently abused.”

Out-of-work chef Korby was given a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He will have to enroll on a specialist course and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Korby will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.