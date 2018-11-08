Knife discovered by police patrolling in Worthing street

Police have recovered a knife, with a blade measuring almost five inches, from Montague Street in Worthing this morning.

PCSO Foster confirmed the knife was discovered by PCSO Slade while he was completing early morning foot patrols in the town today (Thursday, November 8).

It was found by the empty former Poundland building in Montague Street, he said.

PSCO Foster confirmed that no arrests had been made and said of the knife: “At this time we do not believe it is linked to any crimes.”

