King Edward Avenue: Emergency services respond to concerns for welfare of a woman in Worthing

Emergency services were called amid concerns for the welfare of a woman in Worthing yesterday afternoon.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers attended a property in King Edward Avenue at around 1.10pm yesterday (January 16).
There were concerns about the welfare of a woman, said the spokesman, but on arrival she was discovered to be unharmed.
An eye-witness said at least three police cars were in attendance, as well as an ambulance.
Police are unable to reveal any more details at this stage.
