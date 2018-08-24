Joint police force collaboration leads to two arrests in Worthing

Two police forces working together led to two people being arrested on suspicion of burglary in Worthing today.

Sussex Police officers collaborated with Hampshire Constabulary which provided information on two men who were travelling on the A27 in Lancing in a white Ford Fiesta.

With this intelligence officers located the vehicle abandoned nearby in Fifth Avenue in Worthing and were able to use a tyre deflation tool to stop it from leaving the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 3.45am on Friday (August 24) officers received a report of the intruder alarm being set off in the Toby Carvery in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing.

“Officers attended the scene and saw two suspects, with their faces covered, leaving the premises.

“Another call came in to an alarm alert at 4.30am from Hill Barn Golf Club in Hill Barn Lane, Worthing. Police attended the scene but no suspects were found.

“At 5.11am officers received a report of the intruder alarm being activated in Worthing College.

“Shortly after this report two men were spotted by officers returning to the abandoned Ford Fiesta.

“Officers followed the vehicle along First Avenue when, due to the correct tool being used, the tyre went flat and both men exited the vehicle and ran into nearby gardens.

“During this fast paced incident, officers were able to tackle the complexity of the situation by using a police helicopter and a dog unit and the pair were detained.

“A 31-year-old man from Bordon, Hampshire, was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and a 17-year-old boy from Bordon was arrested on suspicion of two counts of the same charge. Both remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

