Hunt for three men after Worthing flat burgled

Police are appealing for witnesses after three men broke into a flat in Worthing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to Rowlands Road following a report of three men breaking into a flat at around 10.45pm yesterday (March 25).

Two of the men are believed to have then ran off from the flat heading east on Rowlands Road, said the spokesman, and the third suspect ran west towards Heene Road.

It is believed no-one was in the flat at the time of the incident and it is unknown if anything was taken, said police.

The spokesman said: “If anyone heard the break-in or noticed any suspicious behaviour either before or after the time of the incident please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Darvel.”