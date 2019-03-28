Hunt for missing teenager believed to be in Sussex

Police are searching for a missing teenager believe to have travelled to Sussex.

Sussex Police said 15-year-old Lilly Mae Gordon was last seen at her home in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, on Thursday (March 21).

She has believed to have travelled into Sussex, said police, and could be in Brighton, Peacehaven, Littlehampton or the Durrington area.

Lilly Mae is described by police as white, 4ft 11ins tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

It is unknown what she was wearing, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “If you have information on Lilly Mae’s whereabouts or have seen her since she went missing please report online or call 101 quoting 879 of 27/03.”