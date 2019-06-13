Hunt for brazen burglar chased by Worthing homeowner

A brazen burglar was chased by a Worthing homeowner when he was caught snatching handbags and wallets while the occupant was at home.

Police said the suspect entered a number of properties in the Broadwater area over the weekend.

Police are warning residents following the spate of burglaries in Worthing

Officers are warning residents to be vigilant following the spate of burglaries.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The suspect is described as around 5ft 6in, of slim/athletic build, with dark hair, and wearing a dark coloured jacket and trousers. He was also carrying a rucksack and riding a dark coloured bike.”

Detective Sergeant Peter Yarrow said: “We are working hard to identify the suspect and we hope to make an arrest soon.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be vigilant, and to lock doors and windows even when you are at home.”

If anyone has any information or believes they may have seen the offender in the area, please report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Bramber.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

