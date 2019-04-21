Hove man who raped and sexually assaulted children in Angmering is jailed

A Hove man is starting a 21-year prison sentence after being convicted of historic sexual assaults of two young girls.

Police say Lance Stride, 45, of Brunswick Square, was convicted of three rapes and sexual assault against a girl below the age of 16, and of sexual assault against a girl below the age of 10, all in Angmering, West Sussex.

The trial took place at Lewes Crown Court, and Stride was sentenced on Wednesday (April 17).

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children indefinitely.

Detective Constable Simon Thorne of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Stride systematically took advantage of these girls’ natural vulnerability for his own sexual gratification.

“Eventually these offences were reported to us and, with the support of the two victims, we carried out a thorough investigation. Stride denied everything and both victims bravely gave their evidence at the trial, which helped ensure justice has now been done for them.

“Stride’s abuse has caused both of them long term trauma and distress. This case is another example of the way in which we will always pursue such allegations, no matter how long ago they are said to have happened.

“But do not suffer in silence. If you, or people you know, are being sexually abused, talk to us. Contact us online at or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”