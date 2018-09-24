HM Courts Service: Results list for September 6 to 20, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 6 to 20, 2018.

Jason Smith, 50, of Seaside Avenue, Lancing, was fined £615 and given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Lancing on March 21, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Sarah Rawson, 42, of St Matthew’s Road, Worthing, was fined £107 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on September 29, 2017. She was also fined £107 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on October 4, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with a total of six points.

Paul Good, 33, of Belsize Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £637.58 damage to headlight housing in Worthing on February 4, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, with intent, in Worthing on February 4, 2018. He must pay £637.58 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs.

Kevin Hotston, 54, c/o Arundel Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stalking without fear, alarm or distress causing harassment through unwanted calls and messages, plus visits to the workplace and home address, between July 21, 2018, and August 15, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Windsor Road and elsewhere in Worthing on August 15, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jamal Kareem, 39, of Old London Road, Hastings, was fined £480 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £688.80 costs, after admitting possessing five packets of fake Richmond cigarettes with a view to making a gain without the consent of the proprietor at All Sorts, Montague Street, Worthing, on December 7, 1997. He also admitted seven further charges at All Sorts, Montague Street, Worthing, namely producing or supplying eight 50g pouches of Amber Leaf tobacco which did not meet packaging regulations on October 6, 2017; possessing five packets of fake Richmond cigarettes on November 6, 2017; and possessing two packets of Pect cigarettes which, as a distributor, he should have known were dangerous on November 6, 2017; producing or supplying five pouches of Golden Virginia tobacco which did not meet packaging regulations on December 7, 1997; possessing two packets of Pect cigarettes which, as a distributor, he should have known were dangerous on December 7, 1997; producing or supplying three 50g pouches of Amber Leaf tobacco which did not meet packaging regulations on December 7, 1997; and producing or supplying five pouches of Golden Virginia tobacco which did not meet packaging regulations on December 7, 2017, no separate penalties.

Charlene Palmer, 37, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on April 5, 2018.

Sid White, 22, of Manor Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for RAR appointments on July 21 and 24, 2018. The order will continue.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for December 7 to 12, 2017

Stuart Anderson, 43, of Centrecourt Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Warwick Street, Worthing, on August 18, 2018.

Mandy Goddard, 34, of Liverpool Gardens, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk outside the Toby Carvery in Goring on August 27, 2018. She was also fined £80 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Goring on August 27, 2018.

Chauncey Hocking, 27, of Osier Close, Portsmouth, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on August 12, 2018; and two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, with intent, in Worthing on August 12, 2018. He must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Laura Tribe, 36, of Eldon Road, Worthing, was fined £208 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Paddock Lane, Selsey, on August 25, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Sorin-Alexandru Mandache, 23, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £511 and must pay £51 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 22 wraps of cocaine, a class A drug, in Terringes Avenue, Tarring, on August 25, 2018. He was fined £85 after admitting failing to co-operate with a roadside drugs trest in Terringes Avenue, Tarring, on August 25, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with four points. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Terringes Avenue, Tarring, on August 25, 2018, and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Jayne Castle, 44, of Angola Road, Worthing, was fined £246 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £135 costs, after admitting making a false statement to Worthing Borough Council with a view to obtaining Housing Benefit on March 6, 2014.

Raymond Davey, 57, c/o Littlehampton Road, Worthing, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of persistently using a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another in Worthing between September 19, 2017, and September 27, 2017.

Benjamin Maynard, 29, of Littleton, Wiltshire, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress between Shoreham and Worthing railway stations on April 27, 2017.

Danny Anker, 57, of Nasty, Hertfordshire, was fined £577 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Golden Avenue, East Preston, on August 31, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Charlie Budd, 19, of Douglas Close, Ford, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Gospond Road, Barnham, on May 5, 2018.

Debbie Richardson, 45, of Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, was fined £185 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 15, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Riseley, 39, of Heather House, Hayley Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting sending abusive text messages, breaching a non-molestation order, in Lancing on August 28, 2018.

Christopher Statham, 45, of Crescent Road, Worthing, was fined £112 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light in Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, on September 23, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lester Ingledew, 60, of Dover House, Harriet Place, Shoreham Beach, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Falmer Road, Woodingdean, on November 18, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Darren Nolan, 32, of Manning Road, Wick, was fined £113 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on November 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points. Charlie France, 23, of The Old Stables, Station Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £75 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on December 17, 2017.

Rebecca Villiers, 46, of Briar Court, Middle Road, Shoreham, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend an appointment on August 15, 2018, and an ATR session on August 17, 2018. The order was varied to include an additional Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for a maximum of three days.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for July 20 to 26, 2018

Leanne Collins, 28, of Adelaide Close, Durrington, was fined £50 and must pay £85 costs after admitting keeping a vehicle that was unlicensed in Worthing on January 29, 2018.

Katie Keating, 31, of Darlington Walk, Rustington, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Lancing on October 20, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Neil Stretton, 72, of Eagle Brewery Yard, Brewery Hill, Arundel, was fined £196 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on October 7, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Phillip Wisbey, 49, of Easton Sands, Lancing, was fined £300 and must pay £98.75 vehicle excise back duty, £60 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Brighton on July 5, 2010.

Stephen Johnson, 34, of The Glade, Croydon, was given a community order, must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Lancing on March 3, 2018; and drug-driving (16ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Lancing on March 3, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was fined £76 after admitting driving without the correct licence and fined £230 after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Lancing on March 3, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Hayden Johnston, 18, of Buckley Close, Hove, was given a community order with 36-hour attendance centre requirement and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing a fixed blade kitchen knife in Queen’s Place, Shoreham, on September 1, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a glass door pane at One Stop, Shoreham, on September 1, 2018, no separate penalty. He must pay £2.99 compensation after admitting stealing a bottle of Hoola Hooch from One Stop, Shoreham, on September 1, 2018, no separate penalty.

Jarrad Maplesden, 26, of Chilgrove Close, Goring, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Congreve Road, Worthing, on September 2, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Danielle Maslen, 43, of Victoria Road, Shoreham, was fined £591 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on September 2, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Erika Paulauskiene, 35, of Rife Way, Ferring, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on September 1, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Clare Gauthey, 52, of Norfolk Gardens, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation to Ladbrokes that she had consent to use another person’s bank account.

Jason Hines, 44, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing, was jailed for 23 weeks and must pay £500 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on July 26, 2018. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Worthing on July 26, 2018.

Peter Spink, 74, of Heath Road, Petersfield, was fined £122 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on October 31, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Former sports coach jailed for sex offences against young boys

Driver who ran from crash scene jailed for three years

Warning over fake TV Licensing emails