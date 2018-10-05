HM Courts Service: Results list for September 27 to October 4, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 27 to October 4, 2018.

Trevor Sopp, 60, c/o Chapel Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on August 8, 2018. He must pay £20 and was also given a restraining order. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Thorn Road, Worthing, on August 7, 2018, no separate penalty.

Jason Ball, 52, of Sandbanks Close, Hailsham, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A259 Shoreham on March 20, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Abigail Champion, 24, of Lobelia Drive, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A283 Storrington on November 1, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joel Elphick, 21, of Golden Avenue, East Preston, was fined £92 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wallace Avenue, Worthing, on September 13, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Huy Le, 25, of Brereton Road, Tottenham, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing five bags of cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on June 14, 2018; and possessing one bag of herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 14, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Louise Terrey, 43, of Bedford Place, Brighton, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing clothing worth £318 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on September 14, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Shane Daniels, 23, of Mulberry Lane, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using an electronic application to obtain 100 per cent discount on various transactions in store, namely £700 in gift cards and a crate of Red Bull energy drink, in Worthing between February 2, 2018, and February 3, 2018. He must pay £700 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gavin Mackenzie, 38, of Ruskin Road, Worthing, was fined £100 after admitting fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark in Worthing on March 17, 2018. He was also fined £288 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Ruskin Road, Worthing, on March 17, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel O’Leary, 33, of Hesa Road, Hayes, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on September 15, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

James Slade, 29, c/o Seamill Park Crescent, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence, sending numerous unwanted text and email messages in Worthing on September 14 and 15, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must carry out £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Wallis, 28, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 0.114g of MDMA, a class A drug, in Worthing on January 3, 2018. He also admitted possessing 0.193g of crack cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on January 3, 2018, no separate penalty.

Alec Heilds, 26, c/o Fastnet Way, Littlehampton, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on September 16, 2018. He was also given a restraining order with £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jack Lambeth, 24, of Manning Road, Wick, must pay £100 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the installation of curfew monitoring equipment on April 30 and May 1, 2018. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 220 hours’ unpaid work for damaging a shopfront window at Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a window and door at Image Barber, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a shopfront window and door at Needle and Fred Tattoo Parlour, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a shopfront window at Little Magna, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; and two charges of damaging the communal entrance door to flats in Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018. He must pay £85 costs, a total of £500 compensation.

Paul Trudgett, 37, of Alfriston House, Broadwater Street East, Broadwater, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on July 7, 2018.

