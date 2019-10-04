HM Courts Service: Results list for September 26 to October 3, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 26 to October 3, 2019.

Tyron Rogerson, 33, of Goldstone Crescent, Hove, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for six months, and fined £200 after admitting breaching a restraining order by going to an address in Worthing on October 13, 2018. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for six months, and fined £200 after admitting harassment, including sending numerous text messages. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Court news

Leigh Woods, 28, of Coleridge Crescent, Goring, was fined £75 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 28, 2018. She was fined £100 after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on January 28, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with a total of nine points.

Demetri Stathinkas, 36, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £129.59 vehicle excise back duty after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on October 21, 2018.

Naomi Campbell, 26, of Newcomen Road, Portsmouth, was fined £138 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Arundel, on September 11, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Robert Chadwick, 44, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £21 victim surcharge after admitting being drunk in Southwick Street, Southwick, on September 11, 2019. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Amy Hodges, 26, c/o Cokeham Way, Lancing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Southwick Street, Southwick, on September 11, 2019.

Daniel Robinson, 30, of Liverpool Gardens, Worthing, must pay £86.57 compensation after admitting causing £86.57 damage to a Mitsubishi in Worthing on May 18, 2019. He must pay £20 compensation after admitting causing £20 damage to a Honda in Worthing on May 18, 2019.

Nathan McNamara, 43, c/o Chiltern Crescent, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on July 10, 2019, and an office appointment on July 12, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for assault by beating in Worthing on October 28, 2018.

Wesley Mustapha, 39, of Old School Drive, Hayling Island, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Horizon programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner in Arundel on January 10, 2019. He must pay £350 compensation, £115 victim surcharge.

Freddie Williamson, 18, of Andrews Hill, Billingshurst, was discharged conditionally for three years and must pay £350 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner between Barnham and Brighton railway stations on January 10, 2019.

Lisa Tierney, 30, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on July 11 and August 29, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional five hours’ unpaid work , making a total of 155 hours.

Simona Kockasova, 22, of Selborne Road, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Crossbush Lane, Arundel, on September 7, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Daniel Jones, 38, c/o Upton Brooks, Barnham, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Maypole Lane, Yapton, on August 18, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Nico Williams, 24, of Western Road, Lewes, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6.30am daily, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Surry Street, Shoreham, on September 14, 2019; and driving while disqualified in Surry Street, Shoreham, on September 14, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Mischa Penn, 20,of Faithorn Road, Greenwich, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting drink-driving (119mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Hole Street, Wiston, on March 30, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Thomas Whalley, 40, of Cormont Road, Lambeth, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after being found guilty of harassment without violence, attending the victim’s address uninvited, making phone calls and sending messages in Findon between May 21, 2019, and June 11, 2019. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £625 costs, and was also given a restraining order.