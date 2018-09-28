HM Courts Service: Results list for September 21 to 27, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 21 to 27, 2018.

Sean Frost, 30, of Mantling Road, Littlehampton, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on July 8, 2018. He was fined £100 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. He also admitted driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate and was found guilty of failing to stop when required by a police constable in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on July 8, 2018, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Yilmaz Yazicioglu, of South Farm Road, Worthing, was fined £4,000 and must pay £170 victim surcharge, £6,224.76 costs, after admitting managing a house in multiple occupation in Heene Road, Worthing, that was not licensed, as required, on or about December 1, 2017. There was also a £1,500 fine for failing to keep the fire escape clear; a £1,500 fine for failing to maintain firefighting equipment; a £1,500 fine for failing to protect occupiers from injury due to low lighting, no emergency lighting and exposed carpet grippers; a £1,500 fine for failing to provide clear notices indicating fire escapes; a £1,500 fine for failing to place contact details in a prominent position; a £1,500 fine for failing to ensure windows were in good repair; a £1,500 fine for failing to keep the internal structure in good repair; and a £1,500 fine for failing to ensure gas and electrical equipment was maintained.

Karim Ganley, 29, of Wheatcroft, Wick, admitted breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend planned office visits on July 25, August 9 and August 22, 2018. A supervision default order was made and he must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay £60 costs.

Abbi Maple, 32, of Glyndebourne Court, Ham Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £150 compensation after admitting stealing food worth £150 from Waitrose, Worthing, on March 1, 2018; and stealing food worth £244 from Waitrose, Worthing, on March 2, 2018.

Francis Meehan, 56, of Station Parade, Tarring Road, Worthing, was given and eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 8am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drink-driving (183mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at the junction of Bruce Avenue and George V Avenue, Goring, on September 8, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Andrew Siabo, 18, of Vincennes Estate, Hamilton Road, Lambeth, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing one bag and one reefer of cannabis, a class B drug, in Victoria Court, Clifton Road, Worthing, on September 8, 2018.

Matthew Woodley, 31, of Warren Road, Brighton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Sompting on May 23, 2018.

Michael Cardiff, 43, of Harefield Avenue, Worthing, was fined £58 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Custody Centre on August 27, 2018. He was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting being drunk and disorderly in George V Avenue, Worthing, on August 27, 2018.

Peter Nicholls, 53, of Amenic Court, Church Street, Littlehampton, must pay £231.88 compensation after admitting stealing 12 cosmetic products worth £231.88 from Superdrug, Littlehampton, on July 10, 2018. He also admitted stealing ten cosmetic products worth £210.62 from Superdrug, Littlehampton, on July 10, 2018, no separate penalty.

Gulnaz Khan, 46, of Selden Road, Worthing, was fined £4,500 and must pay £170 victim surcharge, £2,000 costs, after being found guilty of failing to comply with an operative improvement notice relating to a category one fire hazard at a property in Lennox Road, Worthing, between July 11, 2017, and September 12, 2017.

Rise in number of knife criminals in Sussex who reoffend, figures show

Police aware of ‘drug taking and anti-social behaviour’ in Worthing’s Homefield Park

Worthing landlord fined after five people found living in ‘dangerous conditions’