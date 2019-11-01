HM Courts Service: Results list for October 25 to 31, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 25 to 31, 2019.

Nicholas Booth, 41, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was fined £50 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on September 10, 18, and 26, 2019.

Wayne Leyh, 38, of Monks Close, Lancing, was fined £80 and must pay £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing four bottles of spirits worth £100 from Morrisons, Worthing, on June 8, 2019. He admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on August 29 and September 25, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional five days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jack Martin, 24, of Parkside, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend an appointment on September 17, 2019, and unpaid work on September 21, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Liam Watts, 26, of St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton, was fined £40 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2019. He was fined £40 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £300 compensation after admitting damaging a front door in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2019.

Callum Brundle, 26, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £40 after admitting damaging a blanket and flooding a cell at Brighton Custody Centre on April 6, 2019; wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Crawley on August 15, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Crawley on August 15, 2019. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £400 costs, £100 compensation.

Maria Abreu, 47, of Shelby Road, Worthing, was fined £233 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.0 ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Romany Road, Durrington, on April 27, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jamie Page, 29, of Lyminster Road, Lyminster, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Causeway, Arundel, on May 20, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Linton Woolley, 31, of Lavinia Way, East Preston, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing steak, worth £41, from Iceland, Rustington, on October 4, 2019. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £156 compensation, £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing six bottles of Whitley Neill gin, worth £156, from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on October 2, 2019.

Henryk Galuszka, 41, of Helen Court, Mill Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Mill Road, Worthing, on September 17, 2019. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £40 fine for being drunk and disorderly in South Farm Road, Worthing, on March 15, 2019.

Mohammed Shirzai, 18, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in Queen Street play area, Broadwater, on September 30, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £50 costs.