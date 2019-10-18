HM Courts Service: Results list for October 11 to 16, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 11 to 16, 2019.

Molly Boxall, 22, of St Michael’s Lodge, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, was fined £55 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting entering a train for travelling, without having a valid ticket in Brighton on October 3, 2018.

Court news

Tracey Finnie, 49, of Adelaide Road, Chichester, was fined £131 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required by police at Worthing Custody Centre on July 2, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Callum Wallace, 22, of Pearson Road, Arundel, was fined £266 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointments on June 5, 2019, and September 11, 2019.

Tatton Cattermole, 25, of Alberta Walk, Durrington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Worthing on December 22, 2018.

Andrew Irvine, 46, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £50 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 2, 2019. He also admitted attempting to steal an Adidas jacket from Sports Direct, Bognor Regis, on August 2, 2019; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis, on August 2, 2019; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 3, 2019, no separate penalties.

Joshua Johnson, 25, of Horsham Road, Steyning, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Washington Bostal, Washington, on April 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Raymond Matthews, 31, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register by staying in a household for more than 12 hours where a child was present on September 6, 2019, and failing to notify police of the stays.

James Brownell, 29, of Upper West Drive, Ferring, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Wick Street, Wick, on March 25, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Christopher Curtis, 20, of Greetham Street, Southsea, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, a purse containing cash, in Yapton on January 7, 2019.

Christopher Simmonds, 26, of Kirdford Close, Crawley, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting trespassing on the railway lines at East Worthing Railway Station on September 27, 2019.

Lauren Robey, 18, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis resin, a class B drug, in Worthing on September 3, 2019. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Reece Newman, 19, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on September 3, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted stealing a packet of cigarettes worth £10 in Worthing on September 3, 2019, no separate penalty.