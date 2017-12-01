HM Courts Service: Results list for November 23 to 30, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 23 to 30, 2017.

Alan Tutton, 53, of Station Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax in Worthing between May 14, 2015, and April 5, 2015. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Russell White, 33, of Hayling Gardens, High Salvington, was given a community order with nine-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Findon on July 11, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Cristo, 50, of Edmonton Road, Durrington, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on October 31, 2017. He also admitted breaching a conditionaly discharge order, no action taken.

Pieter Butler, 49, of St Andrew’s Close, Ferring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting damaging numerous items belonging to The Co-operative, Ferring, on September 29, 2017; and assault in Ferring on September 29, 2017. He must pay £500 compensation.

Jay Domin, 25, of Lloyd Goring Close, Angmering, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Grevatts Lane, Littlehampton, on October 17, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ashley Hearne, 23, of Freshbrook Road, Lancing, was fined £210 and must pay £1,621 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting causing £1,621.20 damage to four windows at Beales, Worthing, on October 1, 2017. He must pay £750 compensation, £88 costs, after admitting causing £750 damage to a window at Starbucks, Worthing, on October 1, 2017, no separate penalty.

Rosario Molica-Franco, 49, of Old Mead Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing to notify of foreign travel outside the UK at Littlehampton on September 24, 2017.

James Glanfield, 32, of Courtwick Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting damaging an interior wall in Rustington on September 21, 2017. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.