HM Courts Service: Results list for November 23 to 28, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 23 to 28, 2018.

Metodi Ivanov, 38, of Centrecourt Close, Worthing, was fined £480 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (43ug/l cocaine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on May 20, 2018. He also admitted drug-driving (437ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on May 20, 2018, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Courts

Jason Hodge-Reid, 32, of Highdown Drive, Wick, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and fined £100, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by entering into a text conversation on Facebook Messenger between September 23, 2018, and October 2, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. An application was granted to revoke a community order made on August 14, 2018, on the grounds the unpaid work element was unworkable, and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for stealing tools worth £287 from a garage in Church Hill on July 14, 2018.

Daniel Anderson, 36, of Norfolk Court, Rustington, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, after admitting sending a text message conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety on November 10, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Paul Butt, 29, of Alpha Court, Terminus Road, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Priory Road, Chichester, on November 9, 2018. He was fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on November 9, 2018.

George Huelin, 25, of Lewes Road, Emsworth, was fined £126 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at Littlehampton Railway Station on November 10, 2018.

Edyta Tomaszewska, 24, of Wick Street, Wick, was fined £253 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Charles Purley Way, Bersted, on November 11, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dawid Jankowski, 22, of Admiral’s Walk, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting drug-driving (635ug/l amphetamine) in Peregrine Road, Littlehampton, on June 5, 2018; and driving while disqualified in Peregrine Road, Littlehampton, on June 5, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Derek Cook, 52, of Chester Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and fined £50 after admitting assault by beating in Chapel Road, Worthing, on April 22, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Adrian Williams, 37, of The Quadrant, Goring, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and fined £100 after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on September 30, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Dovydas Butkus, 22, of Cleethorpes Road, Southampton, was fined £219 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on November 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

New police crackdown – drink and drug-drivers will be named and shamed this Christmas

Sussex man convicted of killing homeless woman who was found in a seafront shelter

£160,000 worth of drugs found by Gatwick Airport Border Force officers in rum cakes