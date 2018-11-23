HM Courts Service: Results list for November 16 to 22, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 16 to 22, 2018.

Frederick Hardley, 23, of Singleton Crescent, Goring, was fined £10 and must pay £5 vehicle excise back duty after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Portland Road, Hove, on April 2, 2018.

Katie Johnson, 44, of Aster Vale, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Gardens, Worthing, on November 1, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Aston Lish, 22, of Chanctonbury Close, Washington, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A24 Findon on November 1, 2018. He must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Edward Mills, 24, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing 7.1g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on May 19, 2018. He was fined £50 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Richmond Road, Worthing, on May 19, 2018. He was also fined £50 after admitting driving without insurance in Browning Road, Worthing, on May 31, 2018. He also admitted two charges of driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for nine months due to repeat offending.

William Bah, 33, of Ash Close, Littlehampton, was jailed for 20 weeks after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 4, 2018. He was given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offence - the suspended sentence for failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Worthing on September 16, 2017, was implemented as a six-week consecutive prison sentence.

Paul Weller, 53, of Helyers Green, Wick, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place, East Ham Road, Littlehampton, on November 1, 2018.

Louise Moore, 24, of North Farm Court, Lancing, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on a dual-carriageway in Pyecombe on February 10, 2018. HIs driving record was endorsed with three points.

Leslie Brazil, 41, of Homefield Crescent, Walberton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at Yapton level crossing on May 13, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He was also fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence at Yapton level crossing on May 13, 2018.

Lewis Buckland, 21, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on May 25, 2018; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on May 25, 2018.

Ramiro Lima, 35, of Sompting Road, Lancing, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on November 4, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance and also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Jack Hopkins, 20, of Hurston Close, Findon Valley, was fined £193 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (8mg Delta-8-THC) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on May 6, 2018. He was disqualified from drivnig for 12 months.

Shanice Welch, 25, of Carnegie House, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at The Thieves Kitchen, Worthing, on November 3, 2018.

