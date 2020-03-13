HM Courts Service: Results list for March 5 to 12, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 5 to 12, 2020.

David Sopp, 46, of Highdown Avenue, Worthing, was fined £180 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Worthing on August 14, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Abigail Best, 51, of Windsor Drive, Rustington, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, on May 13, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Wojciech Belz, 27, of Cheveley Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £70 and must pay £50 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on July 5, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Durrington on July 5, 2019.

Shane Stringer, 44, of Percival Terrace Hotel, Percival Terrace, Brighton, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Marine Parade, Worthing, on January 11, 2020. He was fined £40 after admitting causing wasteful employment of police, knowingly making several false reports to Sussex Police.

Mark Walkett, 39, of Manning Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of breaching a non-molestation order by sending text messages in Littlehampton on December 28, 2019; and sending indirect contact via another person in Littlehampton on December 30, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Matthew Bartlett, 41, of Western Row, Worthing, was fined £553 and must pay £55 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing 14 cannabis plants, a class B drug, in Worthing on September 21, 2019.

Levant Hassan, 33, of Hillbarn Avenue, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Lancing on October 5, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Iulian Nitel, 25, of Uxbridge Street, Burton on Trent, was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Offington Lane, Worthing, on February 11, 2020. He was fined £75 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable in uniform in Offington Lane, Worthing, on February 11, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sean Rowe, 53, of Wallace Court, Wallace Avenue, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (322ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Mill Road, Worthing, on September 13, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mason Wallace, 22, of Baileys Cottage, Selsey, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drug-driving (166ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on August 23, 2019. He was given an 18-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving dangerously in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on August 23, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kelly Woolcott, 30, of Stanley Road, Littlehampton, was fined £230 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (not less than 5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Birdham Road, Birdham, on September 7, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Robert Fenwick, 45, of Park Crescent, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Downview Road, Worthing, on February 14, 2020.

Terry Skinner, 30, of Orchid Views, Stanmer Heights, Brighton, was fined £325 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in The Green, Southwick, on February 6, 2020. He was fined £100 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order. He was disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Emily Colbourne, 38, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £101.98 compensation after admitting stealing a bottle of hand wash worth £1.98 from Savers, Littlehampton, on January 30, 2020; stealing meat worth £80 from Iceland, Littlehampton, on November 27, 2019; stealing meat worth £20 from Iceland, Littlehampton, on December 16, 2019. She was fined £20 and must pay £35 compensation after admitting stealing shampoo worth £35 from Boots, Littlehampton, on January 24, 2020.

Katy Goddard, 34, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £122 victim surcharge after admitting having an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster with concealed blade, in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on September 26, 2019.

Stefan Hriscu, 27, of Shadwells Close, Lancing, was fined £150 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Marine Parade, Worthing, on February 14, 2020. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for five months.

Lucy Silver, 46, of West Buildings, Worthing, was fined £60 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on July 25, 2019. She admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Marine Parade, Worthing, on July 25, 2019, no separate penalty.