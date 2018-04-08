HM Courts Service: Results list for March 23 to April 5, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 23 to April 5.

Timothy Partridge, 37, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £63.34 vehicle excise back duty after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on the road in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, on August 15, 2017.

Charlie Blake, 24, of St Catherine’s Terrace, Hove, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Fishersgate on February 14, 2018; criminal damage to a door in Fishersgate on February 14, 2018; and two charges of common assault in Fishersgate on February 14, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Todd Chambers, 28, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of jointly stealing generators from Bovis Homes, Worthing, on March 14, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Amy Jones, 26, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing alcohol worth £37.50 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on February 1, 2018. She was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing a £45 jacket from Peacocks, Worthing, on February 5, 2018. She was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing Estee Lauder products worth £177 from Boots, Worthing, on February 6, 2018. She must pay a total of £301.45 compensation. She also admitted breaching supervision requirements following release from prison and was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Mustapha Mbye, 39, of Queen’s Road, Worthing, admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions on January 23, 2018, and February 27, 2018. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for assault in London on February 3, 2017, and a receiving a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for a second charge of assault in London on February 3, 2017.

Kevin Fairhall, 57, of Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (102/104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Southwick Street, Southwick, on March 10, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lesley Grimwood, 56, of Meadowside, Storrington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Beaumont Road, Worthing, on February 25, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Slawomir Krawczyk, 42, of West Way, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at Yapton level crossing on November 13, 2017. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

George Mauchaza, 53, of Somers Way, Eastleigh, was fined £800 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Burndell Road, Yapton, on March 11, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Graham Page, 36, of Whitebeam Road, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, on March 8, 2018. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stephen Chivers, 31, c/o Dolphin Lodge, Grand Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 19, 2018.

Ashley Bright, 23, of Knightscroft Close, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 18, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Tafadzwa Chikove, 20, of Cobbetts Way, Farnham, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Tarring Road, Worthing, on March 10, 2018.

Lisa Miller, 40, of Selden Road, East Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting four charges of possessing drugs (cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and dihydrocodeine) in Bognor Regis on March 6, 2017.

Matthew Dumbleton, 38, of Christchurch Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change, namely an improvement in abilities and reduction in care needs, affecting entitlement to personal independence payment in Worthing between January 1, 2015, and September 22, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gheorghe Ionuta, 37, of Lychpole Walk, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Street, Worthing, on March 17, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Paul Macdonald, 44, of Woodview, Shoreham, was fined £80 and must pay £20 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a charity box worth £10 from the NSPCC in Shoreham on March 10, 2018.

Terry Parker-Harding, 34, of North Farm Court, North Farm Road, Lancing, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.5mg Delta-9-THC) in Chesswood Road, Worthing, on December 1, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ricky Parrish, 36, of Highfield Road, Worthing, was fined £80 after admitting possessing 2.8g of cannabis and cannabis resin in Worthing on January 28, 2018. He was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing two tabs of LSD in Worthing on January 28, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Mark Partridge, 38, of Annweir Avenue, Lancing, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Lancing on March 17, 2018.

Jack Walters, 23, of Green Close, Arundel, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing ten wraps of heroin in Worthing on February 27, 2018.