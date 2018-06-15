HM Courts Service: Results list for June 8 to 14, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 8 to 14.

Deborah Mason, 60, of Brunswick Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on July 8, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stuart Prole, 31, of Bath Road, Worthing, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light in Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, on July 12, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robert Samuels, 47, of Nelson Road, Goring, was fined £80 and must pay £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £170 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Goring on January 2, 2018. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assault in Goring on January 1, 2018.

Jonathan Brookman, 49, of Park Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £330 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (352ug/l Benzoylecgonine) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on February 21, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l Diazepam) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on February 21, 2018, no separate penalty.

James Hardie, 37, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am daily, after admitting having a blade, namely a lock knife, in Friars Walk, Tarring, on March 15, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs.

Edward Mills, 23, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £187 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 27.53g of cannabis in Lancing on April 27, 2017.

Amy Cole, 23, of Warners Parade, Orme Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in St Martins car park, Littlehampton, on September 12, 2017.

Ashley Hearne, 23, of Tulip Tree Road, Durrington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £80 after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on January 26, 2018; and assault by beating in Worthing on January 25, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lee Mutoro, 29, of Downland Court, Stonery Road, Portslade, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of stalking without fear, alarm or distress in Bracklesham Bay between September 1, 2017, and December 2, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge. He was also given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work, to run concurrently, after admitting committing fraud in Bognor Regis between August 20, 2017, and December 20, 2017, by dishonestly making a false representation, using a passport and driving licence in another person’s name, intending to gain employment as a care worker.

Ben Dillon, 27, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting having a blade, namely a kitchen knife, in Clifton Road, Worthing, on May 26, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

James Kirkus, 47, of Selden Road, East Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on May 28, 2018. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, no separate penalty.

Filip Toth, 29, of Prestons Road, Tower Hamlets, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on May 27, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mathew Cook, 29, of Chester Avenue, Worthing, was fined £60 and must pay £80.14 compensation after being found guilty of damaging a front door in Worthing on December 24, 2107. He was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £425 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on December 23, 2017.

Jesal Pankhania, 24, of Grand Avenue, Worthing, was fined £317 and must pay £31 victim surcharge, £625 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on June 6, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.