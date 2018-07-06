HM Courts Service: Results list for June 29 to July 5, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 29 to July 5.

Remon Abdelmalak, 33, of Pickford Court, Crest Way, Portslade, was discharged conditionally for three years and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Shoreham on May 9, 2018.

Asif Ali, 33, of St Peter’s Avenue, Walthamstow, was fined £2,000 after being found guilty of failing to licence a property he had control of, or managed, as a house in multiple occupation in Brighton Road, Worthing, on June 28, 2017. He was also fined a total of £1,400, £100 each for 14 offences relating to the property, after being found guilty of failing to display his name, address and contact number in a prominent position; failing to ensure the fire alarm was maintained in good order; failing to ensure doors provided adequate fire resistance; failing to provide opening limiters on bedroom windows; failing to provide a handrail on two staircases; failing to ensure the fire escape route was in good order; failing to ensure the boiler was maintained, failing to provide adequate light fittings to the external staircase; failing to provide adequate light fittings to the half landing; failing to protect the occupiers from injury as there was penetrating damp and mould in one bedroom; failing to keep the staircase free from obstruction due to a mattress being stored there; failing to protect occupiers as combustible waste was being stored there; failing to repair the bathroom window as it was screwed shut; and failing to ensure bathroom fittings were kept in good repair. He must pay £1,000 costs, £170 victim surcharge.

Juan Alonso, 36, of Ringwood Road, Farnborough, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in McDonalds Wick car park on December 19, 2017.

Imogen Baird, 30, of Newland Road, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on December 21, 2017.

Caron Anderson, 22, of Manor Close, Southwick, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Warren Road, Worthing, on March 31, 2018. Her driving licence was endorsed with nine points.

Daniel Tattersall, 25, of Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 240 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a pocket lock knife in School Hill, Findon, on March 25, 2018. He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (8.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in School Hill, Findon, on March 25, 2018. He must also pay £85 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Megan Thompson, 28, of Elm Road, Worthing, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on August 18, 2017. The driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Avery, 34, of East Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Littlehampton on December 21, 2017. He was also given a restraining order. He must pay £250 compensation after admitting damaging a £600 iPhone in Littlehampton on December 21, 2017.

Layla Ganley, 24, of Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting damaging a vehicle in Littlehampton on February 13, 2018; assault by beating in Littlehampton on February 13, 2018; and stealing alcohol worth £24.50 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on June 13, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Trevor Halliday, 60, of West End Way, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting sending a message on October 18, 2017, that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Nelson, 49, of Saltings Way, Upper Beeding, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending messages on May 26, 2018, that were grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kelly Goard, 23, of Toomey Road, Steyning, was fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew, accruing 14 hours of time violations between May 19, 2018, and June 2, 2018.

Harry Whyte, 22, of North Farm Court, North Farm Road, Lancing, was fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for an RAR session on May 31, 2018, and failing to comply with the curfew between May 26, 2018, and June 3, 2018.

Kerry Buckland, 30, of Pemberton Close, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (143mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, on March 31, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Darren Chapman, 40, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on June 16, 2018.

Marisha Donegan, 34, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing food items worth £21.16 from Tesco, Worthing, on June 16, 2018. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Nigel Hodgson, 41, of Manor Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing alcohol worth £137.50, being concerned with another and having entered The Barn at Field Place on May 29, 2018, as a trespasser. He was fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 15, 2018.

Joe Packham, 22, of Ruskin Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ruskin Road, Worthing, on June 15, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Anthony Rayner, 51, of Mountbatten Court, Ingram Crescent East, Hove, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on June 18, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vojka Nikolaeva, 27, of Loddiges Road, Hackney, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting attempting to steal property from a shoulder bag in Worthing on June 4, 2018.

Daniel Hewlett, 33, of May Tree Road, Andover, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Worthing on March 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.