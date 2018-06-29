HM Courts Service: Results list for June 22 to 28, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 22 to 28.

Aimee Tucknott, 33, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting stealing two boxes of underwear worth £42 from Beales, Worthing, on January 16, 2018; stealing a £100 Lego set from Beales, Worthing, on March 20, 2018; stealing two Lego sets worth £95 from Beales, Worthing, on March 27, 2018; stealing various items worth £195.94 from Beales, Worthing, on March 30, 2018; and stealing a £49.99 TDK speaker from Beales, Worthing, on April 7, 2018.

Paul Yates, 66, of Sompting Road, Broadwater, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £850 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after being found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on November 24, 2017.

Ben Hamilton, 24, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was fined £150 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report as instructed on April 28, 2018, and May 26, 2018. The order will continue.

Edward Mills, 24, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on May 3 and 10, 2018. The order will continue but was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work (total now 140 hours).

Santino Naddeo, 22, of Downsway, Southwick, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend initial appointments on May 4 and 11, 2018. The order will continue but was varied to include Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

James Simmons, 20, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement on May 8 and 29, 2018. The order will continue but the Rehabilitation Activity Requirement was varied to include an additional five days.

Luke Guy, 25, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Dappers Lane, Angmering, on February 5, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Arlind Hajdarmataj, 19, of Oakdale Road, Lambeth, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting making a false statement, using details from a false driving licence to obtain insurance from Admiral on December 21, 2017. He must also pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with six points after admitting driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Thomas Hannan, 19, of Beaconsfield Lodge, Beaconsfield Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Barnham and Angmering on January 18, 2018.

Samuel Jackson, 24, of St Botolphs Court, St Botolphs Road, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sea Lane, Goring, on June 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Amy Jarvis, 31, of Wembley Gardens, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for three months and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on June 11, 2018. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Louis Howell, 21, of Church Road, Portslade, was fined £30 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting possessing one gram of cannabis in Southwick on May 20, 2018.