HM Courts Service: Results list for June 15 to 22, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 15 to 22.

Richard Donovan, 42, of London Road, Hassocks, was fined £750 and must pay £75 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on June 1, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Korie Hassan, 25, of Mollie Davies Court, Church Road, Upper Norwood, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Worthing on June 1, 2018.

Ramone Miller, 25, of Isemonger Court, Blackbourne Chase, Wick, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Worthing on June 1, 2018.

Luke Beeney, 19, of Offington Drive, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Queen Street, Broadwater, on June 2, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Craig Bowles, 27, of Manor Way, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ann Street, Worthing, on June 2, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Adam Robertson, 36, of Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, was fined £335 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Shoreham on June 2, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darren Smart, 47, of Queen Street, Broadwater, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cambridge Road / Christchurch Road, Worthing, on June 2, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months. He also admitted using a vehicle without a valid test certificate, no separate penalty.

Lee Vincent, 34, of Reydon House, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on June 2, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kelly Brown, 46, of Brighton Road, East Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Thalassa Road, Worthing, on June 4, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Dovile Narutyte, 29, of Pilgrims Walk, Tarring, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Warren Road, Worthing, on June 3, 2018.

Wayne Gorter, 39, of Granville Road, Littlehampton, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on December 23, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Jake McConnell, 22, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting fraud by false representation, dishonestly using a credit card belonging to another, intending to gain £230 for himself, in Worthing on May 20, 2018; and taking a vehicle worth £350 without consent in Worthing on May 18, 2018, and before it was recovered, damage was caused. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence in Pavilion Road, Worthing, on May 19, 2018; driving without insurance in Pavilion Road, Worthing, on May 19, 2018; and taking a vehicle without consent in Worthing on May 18, 2018, no separate penalty.

Theresa Carey, 52, of The Willows, Grinstead Lane, Lancing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on October 4, 2017. Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Steven Patten, 54, of Eastern Sands Caravan Park, Brighton Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Shoreham on July 7, 2017. He must pay £1,000 compensation.