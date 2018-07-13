HM Courts Service: Results list for July 3 to 12, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June July 3 to 12.

Amanda Burns, 53, of Temple Street, Brighton, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required on the A27 Broadwater on June 4, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Johnson, 26, of Beaumont Park, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on May 20 and 27, 2018. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work, bringing the total to 120 hours.

Gary Steel, 31, of Whylands Crescent, Durrington, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on May 23 and 27, 2018. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours’ unpaid work, bringing the total to 160 hours.

Patryk Zasadowski, 27, of Skyline Apartments, The Causeway, Goring, was fined £233 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing crack cocaine in Clifton Road, Worthing, on June 23, 2018.

Mark Camp, 48, c/o Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment, including 155 mobile phone calls and 176 texts, in Littlehampton between October 30, 2017, and November 24, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £500 costs.

Robertas Bingelis, 34, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £340 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on June 24, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Ewan Willis, 19, of Silverstone Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis on December 27, 2017. He was also given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on December 27, 2017.

Richard Winch, 37, of North Avenue East, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting destroying a phone, wall, kitchen tap and two kitchen chairs worth approximately £1,000 in Bognor Regis on December 30, 2017; and assault in Bognor Regis on December 30, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £1,380 compensation.