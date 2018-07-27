HM Courts Service: Results list for July 20 to 26, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June July 20 to 26.

Matthew Hulse, 38, of Sylvan Road, Sompting, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a restraining order on July 6, 2017.

Angela Stewart, 33, of Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify Arun District Council of a change of circumstances affecting Housing Benefit, namely working above prescribed limits, between December 1, 2014, and March 18, 2015; and dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change of circumstances affecting Employment and Support Allowance, namely working above prescribed limits, between November 24, 2014, and January 22, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Buller Boyling, 53, of Belle Vue Avenue, Belle Vue, Doncaster, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Shoreham on July 5, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Oliver Finney, 19, of Northease Drive, Hove, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A283 Steyning on March 30, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Josh Tapscott, 26, of Cobden Road, Worthing, was fined £360 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (788ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, on March 5, 2018; and fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (65ug/l cocaine) in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, on March 5, 2018 . He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance on March 5, 2018.

Billy Howlett, 26, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on June 9 and 16, 2018. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 100 hours.

Rebecca Villiers, 29, of Briar Court, Middle Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with alcohol treatment programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting damaging household items, value unknown, in Shoreham on May 18, 2018; assault by beating in Mansell Road, Shoreham, on May 18, 2018; assault by beating at the Royal George public house, Shoreham, on May 18, 2018; and damaging a chair at the Royal George public house, Shoreham, on May 18, 2018. She must pay a total of £300 compensation, £85 victim surcharge.

Daniel Loveday, 33, of May Close, Goring, was fined £200 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on April 17, 2018; May 10, 2018; and June 7, 2018.

Morgan Williams, 32, of North Avenue East, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on June 16 and 23, 2018. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences with a new community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am Monday to Friday, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2017; and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2017.

Samuel Boyce, 27, of Crescent Drive North, Brighton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (9ug/l THC) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on May 13, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Lancing, on May 13, 2018.

Shaun Carvin, 49, of Westland Avenue, Tarring, must pay £800 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Dominion Road, Worthing, on February 1, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted failing to stop at a red traffic light in Dominion Road, Worthing, on February 1, 2018.

Steven Lacey, 39, of Mendip Crescent, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending a follow request via Instagram.

Rachael Oakley, 22, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay a total of £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Sompting Road, Lancing, on June 22, 2018; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty at Worthing Custody Suite on June 23, 2018.

Lianne Shoebridge, 45, of Brougham Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (149mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Red Square Retail Park, Sompting Road, Worthing, on June 8, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Billy Smith, 30, of John Ede Road, Wick, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.3ug/l THC) on the A29 Billingshurst on January 28, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alec Heilds, 25, of Carnation Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Buiding Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on June 21, 2018; and causing £170 damage to a television set in Littlehampton on June 21, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.