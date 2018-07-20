HM Courts Service: Results list for July 13 to 19, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June July 13 to 19.

Laura Playford, 30, of Dolphin Lodge, Grand Avenue, Worthing, was fined £533 and must pay £53 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on May 2, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months. She also admitted possessing one gram of cocaine in Bognor Regis on May 2, 2018, no separate penalty.

Ricky Smith, 35, of Mannings, Surry Street, Shoreham, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Augusta Place, Worthing, on June 27, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for three months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Conner Mainwaring, 25, of Madeira Avenue, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after admitting dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Surrey Street, Bognor Regis, on August 7, 2017.

Jack Pedder, 30, of The Strand, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 125 hours’ unpaid work after admitting sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Worthing on April 23, 2018; and assault by beating in Worthing on April 23, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jay Walden, 20, of Winterberry Way, Wick, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to report for unpaid work on June 16 and 23, 2018. The order was varied and the unpaid work requirement was removed.

Sarah Everitt, 35, of Swift Way, Littlehampton, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A23 Bolney on September 21, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Adam Goff, 28, of The Saltings, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in The Co-op car park, St George’s Drive, Chichester, on March 29, 2018.

Levent Hassan, 31, of Hillbarn Avenue Sompting, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on September 4, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Iain Greensmith, 64, of The Lawns, Sompting, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88 mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 junction of Busticle Lane, Sompting, on June 30, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 46 months.

James Rogers, 24, of Pebble Walk, Littlehampton, was given and eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (123mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Arundel on June 29, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Mathew Cook, 29, of Chester Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress in Sompting Road, Lancing, on June 15, 2018.