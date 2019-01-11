HM Courts Service: Results list for January 4 to 10, 2018

Results from HM Courts Service, for West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 4 to 10, 2018.

Max Ashwood, 18, of Cottenham Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (78ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on July 22, 2018; drug-driving (2.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on July 22, 2018; and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on July 22, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Kevin Smithyman, 51, of Maple Road, Penge, was fined £459 and must pay £75 compensation, £45 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on September 16, 2018. He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment alarm or distress in Littlehampton on September 16, 2018. He was also given a restraining order.

Alex Turner, 18, of Langridge Drive, Portslade, was fined £184 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shoreham on December 15, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Paul Hendra, 49, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £123 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting failing to provice a specimen of blood for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 31, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Tomasz Bonislawski, 39, of George IV Walk, Bognor Regis, was fined £380 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wick Street, Wick, on December 15, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Robert Chadwick, 44, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing goods worth £104.70 from Sainsbury’s, Worthing, on December 17, 2018; and assault by beating in Worthing on December 17, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation for the assault.

Jeremy Graver, 37, of Post View, Storrington, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing goods worth £241.30 from Tesco Extra, Worthing, on December 17, 2018.

Casey Hemsley, 20, of Offington Drive, Worthing, was fined £266 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 28, 2018.

Scott Wheeler, 32, of Boxgrove, Goring, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on September 28, 2018.

Natalie Walls, 36, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £30 and must pay £30 costs after admitting failing to comply with the curfew requirements of a community order, accruing four hours and four minutes worth of time violations between November 23, 2018, and December 4, 2018.

Susan George, 58, of South Farm Road, Worthing, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A272 West Grinstead on December 22, 2018. She must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gregory Manning, 41, of High Street, Easton, was fined £230 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £30 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in West Park Lane, Goring, on December 22, 2018. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Oliver High, 24, of St Mary’s Drive, East Preston, was fined £256 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Montague Street, Worthing, on December 21, 2018.

Daryl Hunt, 23, of Newtimber Avenue, Goring, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing three grams of cocaine in High Street, Worthing, on December 23, 2018.

Tom Perry, 20, of Melrose Avenue, Tarring, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Poling on September 2, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jamie Whitworth, 21, of Brunswick Place, Hove, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Shoreham on June 27, 2018.

Harry Smith, 30, of The Peacheries, Chichester, was fined £484 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention at Yapton Level Crossing on August 22, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with nine points.