HM Courts Service: Results list for January 24 to 30, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 24 to 30, 2020.

Nicholas Carter, of Sea Breeze, Sea Place, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £76.67 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Brighton on March 19, 2019.

Court news

Andrea Edgar, 55, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £136 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Guildford Road, Horsham, on May 13, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Knight, 62, of Half Moon Lane, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £668.56 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a Section 215 notice from Worthing Borough Council to remove or relocate items stored at the front of the property he occupies in Half Moon Lane, Worthing.

Melanie Roberts, 58, of Harrow Road, Worthing, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Belle Hill, Bexhill, on May 6, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Lucy Smith, 40, of Nelson Court, Woodards View, Shoreham, was fined £76 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the M23 at Pease Pottage on May 25, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kevin Hollinger, 47, of Selden Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Winterbourne Way, Durrington, on December 26, 2019.

Nathan Goodban, 18, of Melville Way, Goring, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without third party insurance in Mash Barn Lane, Lancing, on December 3, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

David Murray, 26, of Acre Court, Dover, was fined £100 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (401ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A280 Angmering on July 23, 2019. He was fined £25 after admitting driving without insurance and fined a further £25 after admitting driving without the correct licence on the A280 Angmering on July 23, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kastytis Bartkus, 29, of White Acre, Littlehampton, was fined £350 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2019. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Lee Boone, 28, of Lanfranc Road, Worthing, was committed to detention for 12 weeks, suspended for six months, and must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity in Gannon Road, Worthing, on September 13, 2019.