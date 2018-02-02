HM Courts Service: Results list for January 22 to February 1, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, and by East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth, from January 22 to February 1, 2018.

Harry Cooper, 31, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on September 3 and 10, 2017. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a 12-week prison sentence for assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 6, 2016, and a 12-week concurrent prison sentence for a second charge of assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 6, 2016.

Mark Jones, 36, of Langton Road, Broadwater, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (46mg cocaine, 800mg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood). His driving licence was endorsed with ten points.

Douglas Seeley, 31, c/o Victoria Square, London, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving without insurance in Roundstone Lane, East Preston, on December 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Antony Church, 50, of The Ridgeway, Croydon, was fined £963 and must pay £96 victim surcharge, £350 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 60 mph on the A24 Shipley on June 25, 2017, when a speed of 104mph was recorded at 9.35am. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

George Hillyer, 23, of Ropetackle, Shoreham, was fined £95 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on October 14, 2017.