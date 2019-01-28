HM Courts Service: Results list for January 18 to 23, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 18 to 23, 2018.

Luke Ross, 22, of Nelson Road, Goring, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Goring on May 16, 2018.

Benedict Sole, 52, of Buckingham Road, Worthing, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving without insurance in Heene Road, Worthing, on March 26, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Godfrey, 34, of Bognor Road, Broadbridge Heath, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (51ug/l cocaine) in South Street, Lancing, on September 13, 2018; and drug-driving (>800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in South Street, Lancing, on September 13, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Raynor Hadland, 52, of Colvill Avenue, Shoreham, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Shoreham on January 1, 2019.

Angela Pitney, 50, of Grinstead Lane, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £100 damage to a security camera in Lancing on January 2, 2019.

Bradie Thomson, 29, of Byron Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £29.98 compensation after admitting stealing a top and trousers worth £29.98 from New Look, Worthing, on August 7, 2018.

Ivan Karadzhov, 35, of Teville Road, Worthing, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £250 compensation after admitting assaulting a police constable with intent to resist or prevent apprehension in Worthing on October 14, 2018. He was jailed for 16 weeks to run consecutively and must pay £250 compensation after admitting a second charge of assaulting a police constable with intent to resist or prevent apprehension in Worthing on October 14, 2018. He was jailed for eight weeks to run concurrently after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on October 14, 2018. He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after being found guilty of assault in Worthing on October 14, 2018. He must also pay £140 victim surcharge.

Paul Hickey, 52, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order on November 10, 2018, by being in Chapel Road, Worthing, south of Richmond Road, an area from which he is prohibited. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Gregory Allen, 57, of Clarendon Way, Orpington, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park in Lyminster Road, Arundel, on August 8, 2018.

Barry Burnham, 31, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at Morrisons, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2018.

Geraldine Butler, 48, of Colebrook Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on July 19, 2018.

Simon Casey-Rodgers, 38, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground alongside the A259 Littlehampton, on July 19, 2018.

Andrew Gibson, 67, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on to the flower bed outside The Crown pub in Littlehampton, on August 2, 2018.

Mandy Greaves, 38, of Hampton Place, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground by the taxi rank in East Street, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2018.

Amy Harris, 22, of Somerset Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in St Martin’s road, Littlehampton, on August 8, 2018.

Jack Lambeth, 25, of Manning Road, Wick, was fined £80 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for an appointment on October 24, 2018, and unpaid work on December 23, 2018.

Simon Nixon, 54, of Wickbourne House, Clun Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at Morrisons, Wick, on July 19, 2018.

Donna Phillips, 36, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground by the taxi rank in East Street, Littlehampton, on August 29, 2018.

Scott Phillips, 20, of Wick Street, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on August 8, 2018.

Chris Sharman, 43, of New Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in St Martin’s Road, Littlehampton, on August 6, 2018.

Sally Shepherd, 60, of The Blatchen, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground outside Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on August 2, 2018.

Adam Stevens, 39, of Aylesbury Road, Portsmouth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at McDonald’s, Arundel, on August 8, 2018.

Scott Towers, 29, of Elmer Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park in Mill Road, Arundel, on July 19, 2018.

John Turner, 48, of Ernest Road, Kingston upon Thames, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground at Crossbush Service Station, Littlehampton, on August 15, 2018.

Laura Tyler, 33, of Canada Road, Arundel, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground at Crossbush, Littlehampton, on August 15, 2018.

Patrick Butcher, 27, of High Barn, Findon, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Worthing, on January 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Roy Froud, 65, of Collingwood House, Marine Parade, Brighton, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on January 8, 2019. He was fined £100 after admitting using a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on January 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Paul Hendra, 49, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing one gram of cocaine, a class A drug, in Findon on August 30, 2018; possessing cannabis and cannabis resin with a total bagged weight of 276g in Findon on August 30, 2018; and possessing cannabis and cannabis resin with a total bagged weight of 43g in Bognor Regis on August 31, 2018.

Reece Mitchell, 18, of Peveril Drive, Sompting, was fined £75 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a moped in Sompting Road, Worthing, while over the drug-driving limit (4ug/l Delta-9-THC) on August 24, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Danny Cobbold, 30, of Winterbourne Close, Worthing, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing a blade, a Stanley knife, in St Thomas’s Road, Worthing, on December 7, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months. He also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Paul Speed, 49, of Station Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for nine months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a Citizen watch worth £139.15 at Barclays Bank, Chapel Road, Worthing, on November 24, 2018.

