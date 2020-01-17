HM Courts Service: Results list for January 13 to 16, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 13 to 16, 2019.

Marcus Annels, 21, of North Mead, Henfield, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on February 28, 2019. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments on July 12 and 15, 2019, and November 8, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Court news

Zsanett Baranyai, 30, of Hampton Court, River Road, Littlehampton, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on December 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Edward Cheetham, 31, of Johnson Terrace, Morley, was fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Grantsmead, Lancing, on November 28, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Fern Hudson, 33, of Slonk Hill, Shoreham, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am daily and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on December 8, 2019. She must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 60 months.

Austin Kitchen, 29, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing 28 bags of cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, on December 6, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Andrej Korzinina, 38, of Old Mead Road, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a blade, a lock knife, in a public place in St Catherine’s Road, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2019. He was fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance in St Catherine’s Road, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He also admited driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Katie Luke, 32, of Beckworth Close, Durrington, was fined £40 and given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending a series of text messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Worthing on August 9, 2019. She was also given a restraining order and must pay £40 compensation.

Yax Patel, 51, of Alinora Avenue, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 220 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (144mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Road, Worthing, on December 11, 2019. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Findon Road, Worthing, on December 25, 2019. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 46 months.

James Waller, 25, of Wessex Walk, Shoreham, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on December 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Callum Hoyle, 23, of Varey Road, Durrington, was fined £250 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Leon Cooper, 27, of North Road, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting supplying cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on November 26, 2019; and possessing 4g of cannabis in Worthing on November 26, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Richard Dawkins, 49, of Northbrook Road, Worthing, was fined £30 after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by continuing to reside at an address that had not been approved by probation.

Cliff Jones, 58, of Edmonton Road, Durrington, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on April 11, 2019.