HM Courts Service: Results list for February 28 to March 8, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 28 to March 8, 2019.

Daniel Rawlins, 44, of Mayflower Square, New England Street, Brighton, was jailed for ten weeks, given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting stalking involving serious alarm or distress in Littlehampton between November 1, 2018, and December 23, 2018, by making contact continuously in person, over the telephone, being abusive, asking about personal plans and entering the victim’s premises. He was jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after admitting assault in Littlehampton on December 22, 2018. He was jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after admitting taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Littlehampton on December 22, 2018. He admitted drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on December 22, 2018, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months, no separate penalty. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He admitted drink-driving (177mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on August 25, 2018, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Charlie Bartholemew, 24, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Upper Beeding on December 31, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Jamie Cook, 26, c/o Chester Avenue, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Street Barn and West Street, Sompting, on February 13, 2019.

Stuart Danton, 37, of Teville Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Penfold Road, Worthing, on February 13, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Carlo Napolitano, 32, of Watling Court, Butts Road, Southwick, was fined £30 and must pay £30 costs, after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on December 23, 2018, and February 3, 2019.

Sam Bullen, 22, of Timberleys, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing MDMA, a class A drug, in East Preston on January 22, 2019; and having an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, at Angmering Railway Station on January 22, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Michael Cole, 39, of St Giles Close, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, on February 18, 2019; and damaging a jacket hood in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, on February 18, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £25 compensation.

Robert Byrne, 49, of New Barn Cottages, Swallows Lane, Dial Post, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Street, Tarring, on October 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.