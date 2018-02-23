HM Courts Service: Results list for February 12 to 19, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 12 to 19, 2018.

Zadia Collins, 32, of Middle Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, on January 8, 2018. She was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gareth House, 35, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and was fined £100 after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 24, 2017; and causing £50 damage to a door in Littlehampton on November 24, 2017. He must also pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Richard Kinyua, 26, of The Avenue, Goring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £400 damage to property including dining furniture and a mirror in Worthing on November 25, 2017; assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on November 25, 2017; assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on November 25, 2017; and asssault by beating in Worthing on November 25, 2017. He must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

George Steele, 30, of Rectory Road, Tarring, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on October 2, 2017. He must also pay £300 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Zubair Khan, 33, of White Styles Road, Sompting, was fined £100 and must pay £170 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for RAR sessions on January 10 and 18, 2018.

Sherry Campbell, 29, of Whitebeam Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for nine months and must pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on January 24, 2018.

Terry Offord, 39, of South Bank Court, Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £391 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml) in The Broadway, Lancing, on Janaury 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Woodbridge, 48, of Reading Road, Pangbourne, was fined £392 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on Janaury 24, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Comfort Adeyemo, 78, of Elizabeth House, Pelham Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting failing to promptly notify Worthing Borough Council of an increase in income, affecting housing benefit between August 4, 2014, and February 21, 2017; and failing to promptly notify Rother District Council of a change, namely living as husband and wife, affecting housing benefit in Worthing on January 22, 2015.

Keith Challen, 48, of Kipling Avenue, Goring, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £30 costs, after admitting entering premises in Church Street, Littlehampton, on January 12, 2018, in contravention of a closure order issued under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Ian Arcedeckne-Butler, 31, of Wedgwood Way, Waterlooville, was fined £369 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Torton Hill Road, Arundel, on January 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Cheryl Bryant, 50, of Little Paddocks, Ferring, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (115mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Goring Road, Goring, on November 25, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Samuel Mee, 21, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a room and door at Meadowfield Hospital, Worthing, on November 30, 2017.

Alex Weeks, 45, of Buttermere Way, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging two bowls in Littlehampton on February 1, 2018.

Daniel Jones, 36, of Upton Brooks, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a car door in Yapton on August 30, 2017.

Victor Cazacu, 29, of Potters Mead, Wick, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of sexual assault on a female. He must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £625 costs.

Clifford Jones, 56, of Edmonton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Durrington on October 1, 2017. He must pay £75 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £150 cost.

James Simmons, 20, of Haynes Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on January 9, 2018; fraud by using a stolen debit card to make a £300 gain for himself in Worthing on January 10, 2018; and stealing a wallet containg £70 and a debit card in Worthing on January 10, 2018. He must pay £300 compensation, £85 victim surcharge.