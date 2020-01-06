HM Courts Service: Results list for December 24 to 31, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 24 to 31, 2019.

Arunas Ladyginas, 33, of Wood Hill Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving a Honda motorcycle dangerously on the A27 Southwick on September 12, 2019; making a false statement to obtain insurance, stating he held a full EU driving licence in Bognor Regis on September 25, 2019; and making a false statement to obtain insurance, stating he held a full EU driving licence in Bognor Regis on November 1, 2019. He was fined £400 after admitting driving without insurance in Southwick on September 12, 2019. He was fined £153 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on November 8, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted using a driving licence with intent to deceive in Bognor Regis on October 22, 2019; using a driving licence with intent to deceive in Littlehampton on November 8, 2019; driving without the correct licence on the A27 Southwick on September 12, 2019, and driving without the correct licence on the A259 Littlehampton on November 8, 2019, no separate penalties.

Court news

Anthony Gratton, 61, of Southleigh Road, Emsworth, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Bramber on November 25, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for four months.

Tania Nunn, 31, of Celandine Road, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on November 29, 2019. She was fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on November 29, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lucy Tattersall, 30, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting failing to stop when required by police in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on June 16, 2019; drug-driving (5.0ug/l cannabis) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on June 16, 2019; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 16, 2019; driving without due care and attention in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on June 16, 2019; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing, on June 16, 2019; and damaging a Giant bike to the value of £273.95 in Lancing on June 16, 2019. She must pay £238.96 compensation and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sarah Taylor, 35, of Chesterfield Road, Goring, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £150 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating at Uncle Sams, Strand Parade, Worthing, on November 25, 2019.

Damian Thurgar, 45, of Loose Lane, Sompting, was fined £369 and must pay £100 compensation, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on August 18, 2019.

Razvan Moldoveanu, 30, of Lynden Court, Clermont Terrace, Brighton, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Arundel on August 20, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Robin Muttitt, 43, of Selden Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £90 victim surcharge after admitting damaging a door and lock at Delaney House, Worthing, on November 30, 2019.

Clive Thompson, 55, of Cathedral View, Derby, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing items of kit from Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club in Lancing on August 2, 2019; and taking a vehicle without consent in Lancing on August 2, 2019. He was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Mash Barn Lane, Lancing, on August 2, 2019.