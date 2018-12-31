HM Courts Service: Results list for December 20 to 27, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 20 to 27, 2018.

Thomas Churchill, 25, of The Strand, Goring, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (116ug/l benzoylecgonine) in West Street, Sompting, on July 28, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Courts

Ashton Dyer, 48, of Belloc Road, Littlehampton, was fined £431 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elm Place, Rustington, on December 7, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John O’Neill, 45, of Bishops Close, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £298 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing a £298 Karcher pressure washer from B&Q, Burgess Hill, on September 10, 2018. He must pay £298 compensation after admitting stealing a £298 Karcher pressure washer from B&Q, Burgess Hill, on August 31, 2018, no separate penalty.

Martin Roberts, 25, of Uphill Way, Hunston, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Arundel on July 31, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

