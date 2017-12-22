HM Courts Service: Results list for December 12 to 20, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 12 to 20, 2017.

Christopher Hyder, 24, of Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting driving while disqualified in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on October 29, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 34 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Richard Knibbs, 34, of First Avenue, Worthing, admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on November 18, 19, and 21, 2017, and failing to provide acceptable evidence for the absences. The order made on September 25, 2017, will continue but was varied to include an additional five Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Michael Stanbridge, 60, of Church Walk, East Worthing, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on April 5, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Jake Denyer, 24, of The Quadrant, Goring, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing beauty products worth £124.91 from The Range, Worthing, on December 4, 2017. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied by being extended for an additional six months.

Jordan Foley, 26, of Berriedale Avenue, Hove, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Langdale Close, Sompting, on December 3, 2017; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Langdale Close, Sompting, on December 3, 2017. He must pay a total of £120 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Gregory Keartland, 32, of Wilbury Road, Hove, was fined £925 and must pay £93 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hillside, Southwick, on December 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Mark Mellish, 51, of Seldens Mews, Seldens Way, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Half Moon Lane, Worthing, on December 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Craig Smart, 26, of South Wharf House, Hancock Way, Shoreham Beach, was fined £325 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Riverside Road, Shoreham Beach, on December 2, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Gintaras Gustainis, 32, of Marine Place, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath, as the person in charge of a vehicle, when required in Tarring Road, Worthing, on October 29, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Nicholas Hoare, 39, of Herrick Street, Newbiggin Hall, Newcastle, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent then causing damage to the vehicle and two other vehicles in Southwick on April 19, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Amy Green, 24, of Scott Lodge, York Road, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating, racially aggravated, in Worthing on August 13, 2017.