HM Courts Service: Results list for December 12 to 19, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 12 to 19, 2019.

Simon Moakes, 47, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Kingsway, Hove, on February 10, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Court news

Jordan Bell, 19, c/o Grafton Gardens, Sompting, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend office appointments on October 18 and November 11, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional five days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Ashley Hearne, 25, Warwick Street, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend office appointments on October 15 and November 19, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for damaging a door belonging to Two Saints, Worthing, on May 20, 2018.

Paul Agger, 43, of Park Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 260 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault, which the court found to be religiously aggravated, in Worthing on May 8, 2019; and damaging glasses, which the court found to be religiously aggravated, in Worthing on May 8, 2019. He must pay a total of £300 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £310 costs.

James George, 27, of Farnell Road, Staines-upon-Thames, was fined £440 and must pay £350 compensation, £44 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Bury on March 29, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

William Hodge, 25, of Abbey Road, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after admitting, with another, possessing 11g of cannabis, a class B drug, in West Sussex between January 9, 2018, and February 14, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Shaun Thomson, 34, c/o Marine Place, Worthing, was jailed for six weeks and must pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of assault by beating at Morrisons, Worthing, on May 13, 2019. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence and must pay £130 compensation after admitting stealing baby milk powder worth £130 from Morrisons, Worthing, on May 13, 2019. He admitted possessing .7g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Marine Parade, Worthing, on August 21, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a two-week consecutive prison sentence for stealing aftershave worth £116 from Boots, Worthing, on May 21, 2018; a two-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing aftershave worth £110 from Boots, Worthing, on June 21, 2018; a two-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing food from Asda, Lancing, on June 23, 2018; a two-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing food and alcohol from Asda, Lancing, on June 25, 2018; a two-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing food from Asda, Lancing, on June 26, 2018; a two-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing food from The Co-op, Worthing, on June 27, 2018; and a two-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing alcohol worth £108 from Marks & Spencer, Worthing, on July 2, 2018.

Ellie Brown, 26, of Stanley Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing food and other items worth £437.30 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on November 18, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

James Cain, 50, of Goldstone Road, Hove, was fined £680 and must pay £68 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Offington Lane, Worthing, on November 19, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Derek Cook, 53, of Chester Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Alcohol Treatment Requirement, and must pay a total of £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Worthing on November 17, 2019; and assault by beating in Worthing on November 17, 2019.

Kristian Sapsworth, 39, of Ford Road, Arundel, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Arundel in November 14, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted damaging a mobile phone and lamp in Arundel in November 14, 2019, no separate penalty.

Stephen Thatcher, 71, of Atlantic Court, Ferry Road, Shoreham Beach, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on November 24, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lee Drummond, 39, of New Road, Shoreham, was fined £100 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (.10mg Delta-9-THC) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on March 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Grant Fraser, 30, of St Andrew’s Close, Ferring, was fined £30 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £25 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Worthing on August 15, 2019.

Johnathan Mateer, 47, c/o Robinson Close, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Worthing on October 3, 2019.