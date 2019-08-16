HM Courts Service: Results list for August 9 to 14, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 9 to 14, 2019.

Lewis Gurr, 25, of Melville Way, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing an unloaded, gas-powered air rifle at Mulberry pub, Goring, on May 31, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Court news

Charles Geoghegan, 28, of Holmbush Way, Southwick, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Leigh Road, Broadwater, on March 16, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Leam Hempson-Loizou, 24, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a Yale steel cable bike lock worth £11.99 from Robert Dyas, Worthing, on July 24, 2019.

Jon Waites, 37, of Gorse Avenue, Kingston Gorse, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by sending various emails between March 8, 2019, and June 27, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Linton Woolley, 31, of Lavinia Way, East Preston, was jailed for eight weeks and must pay £122 victim surcharge after admitting stealing seven bottles of spirits worth £150 from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on July 24, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week concurrent prison sentence for stealing alcohol worth £127 from Waitrose, Littlehampton, on February 24, 2019.

Paul Bimson, 50, c/o Caxton Court, Broadwater Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bedford Row, Worthing, on May 19, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs. He also admitted damaging a wall in Bedford Row, Worthing, on May 19, 2019, no separate penalty.

Joshua Hansford, 21, of Chestnut Avenue, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 21, 2019.

Lynsey Vine, 24, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Railway Approach, Worthing, on July 27, 2019.

Luke Baxter, 20, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at Littlehampton Railway Station on February 12, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lee Mcrickus, 41, of Avon Road, Littlehampton, was fined £433 and must pay £155 compensation, £43 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a mobile phone worth £155 in Littlehampton on June 28, 2019. He was also given a restraining order.