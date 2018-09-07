HM Courts Service: Results list for August 30 to September 5, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 30 to September 5, 2018.

Jasmine Perring, 22, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Littlehampton on August 15, 2018.

Deborah Nicolls, 54, of The Street, Bury, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Littlehampton on October 4, 2017.

Benjamin Lamb, 25, of Annweir Avenue, Lancing, must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Homefield Park, Worthing, on June 12, 2018, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was made more onerous by increasing the operational period by six months and adding four more days to the Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for February 28 to March 9, 2018

Steven Pragnell, 40, c/o Potters Mead, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £172.09 vehicle excise back duty, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in St Ives, Dorset, on November 11, 2016. He was fined £77 and ordered to pay £73.75 vehicle excise back duty after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in St Ives, Dorset, on February 3, 2017. He was fined £92 and ordered to pay £25 vehicle excise back duty after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Bournemouth on August 2, 2017.

Melanie Quilter, 40, of Lobelia Drive, Worthing, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, on October 19, 2017. Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Jake Braine, 23, of St George’s Gardens, Aldwick, was fined £150 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour which was racially aggravated and likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on May 18, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty. He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a blade, namely a kitchen knife, without good reason in Exton Road, Chichester, on June 9, 2018. He must also pay £115 victim surcharge.

Oliver Mazirel, 30, of Ardingly Drive, Goring, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £670 costs, after being found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis, a class B Drug, in Worthing on March 3, 2017.

Ricky Adam-Wells, 30, of New Road, Littlehampton, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a blade, namely a short Samurai sword, in New Road, Littlehampton, on July 9, 2018. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 24, 2018.

Jody Haynes, 37, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting stealing a no!no! shaver worth £179.10 from Boots, Worthing, on May 17, 2018.

Daniel Lovick, 45, of Firle Road, Brighton, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting destroying an iPhone worth £300 in Tarring on July 16, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Terry Skinner, 29, of Storrington Close, Hove, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Southwick on July 7, 2018. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting damaging a mobile phone and door in Southwick on July 7, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Godson Ibeji, 59, of Apsley Way, Durrington, was fined £697 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A24 Washington on August 19, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ahmed Muhammed, 18, of Seafield Road, Hove, was fined £30 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on August 19, 2018.

Marius Zabielskas, 37, of Marine Place, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Warwick Gardens, Worthing, on August 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Onke Nesi, 24, of Ash Close, Littlehampton, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Station Road, East Preston, on August 20, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Cecily Mobbs, 25, of Kipling Avenue, Goring, was fined £285 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Kipling Avenue, Goring, on December 23, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lancing chef sentenced over indecent images of children and ‘jailbait’ messages

Son says thief who stole from dying Worthing father at Hastings station is ‘lowest of the low’

Burglars steal from store affected by Worthing blaze