HM Courts Service: Results list for August 2 to 8, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 2 to 8, 2019.

Dean De-Ville, 25, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Findon Road, Worthing, on March 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court news

Ashley Groom, 28, of Richmond Road, Brighton, was fined £457 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Bramber on July 18, 2019. He was fined £152 after admitting using a vehicle without a test certificate on the A283 Bramber on July 18, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Rachid Meah, 21, of Collingwood Road, Goring, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on December 12, 2018. He was fined £95 after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on December 12, 2018. He was fined £38 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on December 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Lewis Elder, 24, of Somerset Road, East Preston, was fined £200 and must pay £60 costs for the original offence of failing to stop after an accident in Roundstone Drive, Angmering, in which damage was caused to another vehicle on December 2, 2018, after an application to revoke a community order made at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 4, 2019, was granted due to it becoming unworkable.

Paul Beck, 44, of Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am after admitting breaching a restraining order by making indirect contact without reasonable excuse in Crawley on December 14, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Adam Behling, 35, of Pulborough Road, Cootham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £100 after admitting harassment, making in excess of 109 phone calls and messages in Worthing between April 1 and 24, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Joshua Johnson, 25, of Horsham Road, Steyning, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of two offences of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (108ug/l MDMA and 6.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Ryecroft Lane car park, Storrington, on December 8, 2018; and admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Storrington, on December 8, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £625 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Thomas Watters, 35, of Shetland Court, Durrington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing, on February 26, 2019; damaging a cupboard in Worthing, on February 26, 2019; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, which the court found to be motivated by hostility to people of a particular sexual orientation, causing harassment, alarm or distress, at Worthing Hospital on February 26, 2019.

Orges Xhangarre, 28, of Harcourt Street, Luton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using a licence with intent to deceive in Worthing on June 23, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points after admitting driving without insurance in The Boulevard, Worthing, on June 23, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Liam Blakeley, 29, of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on July 21, 2019. He must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Samantha Mitchell, 31, of Rugby Road, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath when required in Honeysuckle Lane, High Salvington, on July 20, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for six months.

Erica Sibley, 57, of Gordon Terrace, Arundel Road, Poling, was fined £67 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at Toddington Level Crossing, Littlehampton, on December 1, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joe Gahadza, 27, of Oxford Road, Worthing, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Christchurch Road, Worthing, on June 4, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He also admitted driving without due care and attention, in that he drove in excess of 50mph when the speed limit was 30mph, in a careless manner, Christchurch Road, Worthing, on June 4, 2019, no separate penalty.