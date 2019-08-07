Heene Road stabbings: police release more information about several men arrested

Police have released more information about the men who were arrested following stabbings in Heene Road, Worthing.

Sussex Police officers were called to reports of a fight in Heene Road, Worthing, near the junction with Browning Road, at 00.53am on Friday, July 26.

The scene of the incident in Heene Road, Worthing

Three young men were sent to hospital for treatment, and were not in a life-threatening condition at the time, police said.

At the time, police said eight people in total - including those in hospital - were arrested in connection to the incident.

Forensics teams were collecting evidence from a building in Heene Road and other areas nearby in the aftermath of the incident.

On Thursday, a police spokesman said that a 20-year-old man had been interviewed on suspicion of attempted murder, and was released on police bail to August 23 while enquiries continued.

An 18-year-old man was interviewed on suspicion of money laundering and a 20-year-old man was interviewed on suspicion of GBH, and were released on police bail to the same date.

A 21-year-old man was interviewed on suspicion of GBH, conspiracy to cause GBH, and possession of cannabis, and was also released on police bail to same date.

Three others were released without charge, police said.