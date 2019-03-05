Gun seized and man arrested as armed police raid Shoreham house

Armed police raided a property in Shoreham this morning (March 5) and seized a gun.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said armed officers attended a property in Old Fort Road at about 8.15am after reports of a man making verbal threats.

Officers entered the property and seized a gun, said the spokesman, and no-one was hurt in the process.

A 54-year-old man from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, said police.

He remains in custody as of 11am this morning, police added.

An eyewitness said Old Fort Road was cordoned off from about 7.50am to 8.50am, with a large presence of armed police.

Images from the scene show at least four armed officers near to the roundabout at Shingle Road.

