Georgina Gharsallah: Worthing businesses dig deep to raise money for £20,000 reward

Worthing businesses and individuals have dug deep to help the mother of Georgina Gharsallah to raise £20,000 for a reward to find her daughter.

The 31-year-old mother of two was last seen in Clifton Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing, on March 7, 2018. Recently, CCTV footage came to light of a woman fitting Georgina's likeness with another woman walking along Chapel Road around 4pm on the same day.

Georgina Gharsallah

Last month, Georgina's mother Andrea was given the difficult news that Sussex Police was treating her disappearance as a homicide.

But the 57-year-old from Normandy Road, Worthing, was determined not to give up; so she set up an online crowdfunding page to raise £20,000 for a reward for information that leads to Georgina being found.

Andrea said local businesses had pledged their support: "So far Ashley from Wall Bridge Carpets has pledged the first £1000 to the fundraiser followed by Lelliotts Blinds, and several other businesses with smaller amounts."

Andrea Gharsallah. Picture: Derek Martin

She had also organised a fundraiser quiz night and raffle on Friday, September 20 at 8pm at the TMG Social Club in Sompting Road, Worthing, which offered the venue for free.

There will also be entertainment from David Croucher, a magician who has also offered his services for free, Andrea said.

She said the next goal was to get local businesses to donate prizes for the quiz and the raffle, and thanked everyone for their support so far.

Tickets for the quiz are £5 per person, £1 per raffle ticket. To book a place at the event, call 01903 200 752.

(Video interview with Andrea taken in 2018.)