Georgina Gharsallah's mother says she will 'never give up' after police treat disappearance as homicide

The mother of Georgina Gharsallah has said she will never give up looking for her daughter, despite police now treating her disappearance as a suicide.

The Worthing mother-of-two, 31, has been missing since March 7, 2018; and this afternoon, Sussex Police released new CCTV footage showing a potential sighting of Georgina with a woman carrying shopping bags in Worthing town centre.

Andrea Gharsallah, 57, from Normandy Road, Worthing

Read more:

Georgina Gharsallah: 'Hostage takers' send ransom note for missing Worthing mother

Georgina Gharsallah: reporter involved in ransom note police operation reveals what happened

They also said they were now treating Georgina's disappearance as a homicide.

Georgina Gharsallah. Picture: Sussex Police

Andrea, 57, said officers on the case visited her on Monday to give her the news - but seeing it in writing had been difficult.

Fighting back the tears, she said: "It hit me quite badly, because that word 'homicide is so final.

"I know they still say they are looking for her and she still might be out there, but it was still hard.

"I will never give up looking for my daughter."

She said that police officers had only got access to certain CCTV cameras in Worthing around four months ago, and that dedicated officers had been trawling through the footage since.

Andrea believed the next step was sending off the image of Georgina and the woman with the shopping bags to experts that could enhance the images to make them clearer, and that this would be circulated among Worthing-based officers so they might recognise the woman with Georgina.

The carer, from Normandy Road, Worthing, said that when she saw the footage she 'immediately said it was Georgina'. She added: "I don't recognise the girl; I have no idea who it could be. It could be someone she has started chatting to along the road."

She urged that person to come forward. She said: "Please, please, please help us. Please come forward; tell us anything you know - what Georgina's mood was like, what you talked about. Even if it seems like nothing much, it could really help us."

According to what officers told her at the meeting, the National Crime Agency believed there was also a 'strong possibility of suicide', so that was added back onto the list of the police's hypotheses, alongside accidental death, homicide and that she was still out there.

There was talk of raising the reward for finding Georgina, but that did not materialise, Andrea said.

She praised Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, who had taken over the case in recent months. She said he had 'worked really hard' alongside the team, including searching the drains at Teville Gate for signs of Georgina. After an article was published in the national press about Georgina being killed and cremated by drugs gangs, he also went to a crematorium to ask staff there about how hard it would be to cremate a body and hide the evidence.