Georgina Gharsallah: £10k reward for information on Worthing woman’s disappearance

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a £10,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Georgina Gharsallah from Worthing, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Georgina, now 32, has not been seen or heard from for two years now, since the morning of March 7, 2018.

Georgina Gharsallah

Police said they been committed, since that time, to investigate what happened to her on the day she went missing.

On the anniversary of her disappearance, Crimestoppers charity reissued an appeal for information to find the missing mum-of-two.

A Crimestoppers ad-van with images of Georgina and information about her in South Street Square, Worthing on Saturday (March 7) – the second anniversary of her last sighting – and a joint effort with Sussex Police to speak to public in the vicinity, is hoped will prompt new vital information on what happened to her.

Georgina who was 5ft 4in (1.65m), with Arabian features, was an Arabic speaker with shoulder-length dark hair often worn in a top knot, with a Monroe piercing above her top lip.

She was last seen in an off-licence on Clifton Road, after she left her mother’s home. Later that day she was due to meet her father – a meeting she never kept.

Glenys Balchin, Sussex Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “This is understandably a very difficult time for Georgina’s family and friends. The two-year anniversary since she was last seen is a good time to remind the public about this case and the important role they can play in helping to find answers.

“We know that somebody knows what has happened to Georgina and as a charity we are determined to get answers.

“If you know something and want to do the right thing - but feel unable to speak directly to the police, please remember that Crimestoppers charity can help.

“I would once again like to reassure people in Worthing and across Sussex and beyond that Crimestoppers has taken information since we began over 32 years ago and has always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us over the years with their crime information.

“We won’t judge. We don’t ask your name. We just listen to what you know. When you hang up the phone or click send, you’re done.

“We encourage you to tell us what you know and we promise that you will remain completely anonymous. Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will know you contacted us and it could be your information that makes all the difference.”

You can report information to Sussex Police via 101 or online or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenhome said: “I cannot begin to think how difficult not only this day, but the last two years have been for the family and friends of Georgina.

“Since the investigation into her disappearance started we have had a dedicated team of officers and staff committed to looking into any viable lines of enquiry we have encountered.

“This has included the search of a number of locations, conducted over 1,000 house-to-house enquiries and investigated over 70 potential sightings of Georgina. All of this and other

“Last summer I took the decision to record the case as a homicide. This was not an easy decision to make and was in no way intended to take hope away from Georgina’s family and friends.

“However, Georgina was someone who would spend a lot of time on her phone and on social media but all of this and any financial transactions on her bank accounts stopped the day she went missing. It is for this reason I am led to believe there is not an innocent reason for her disappearance.

“We will continue to investigate all viable lines of enquiry and have been working closely with the independent charity Crimestoppers and the Missing Persons charity to ensure Georgina remains in the public domain.

“Any information we receive will be treated in strict confidence. Someone out there must know something.”