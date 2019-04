Asad Bashir Malik, of Jura Close in Crawley and his company London Parking Gatwick Ltd were busted after trading standards were told that more than 1,000 vehicles were being parked in a field in Bonnetts Lane. Click here to read the full story.

Cars were left dumped in muddy fields instead of the promised secure compound Picture: West Sussex County Council other Buy a Photo

Many cars were damaged when they were looked after by the company Picture: West Sussex County Council other Buy a Photo

Asad Bashir Malik was jailed for 14 monthsand disqualified from being a director for four years Picture: Freelance Photographer freelance Buy a Photo

Trading standards were tipped off that more than 1,000 cars were being stored in a field Picture: West Sussex County Council other Buy a Photo

