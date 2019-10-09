Gang of masked armed men break into Worthing house and threaten occupants

Three armed men have broken into a property in Worthing and threatened the occupants.

Sussex Police is searching for three men who entered the property in Clifton Road at 7.30pm last night (October 8), armed with a hammer, baseball bat and a machete.

Police on the scene in Clifton Road

Police said the men fled the scene soon after entering the property and, despite a search by officers, were not located.

Investigating officer Richard Shakesheff said: “The suspects entered the property at a time when the majority of neighbours would have been at home.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything unusual to come forward with information which could assist our investigation.

“Enquiries are ongoing into identifying the suspects who left the scene in a small blue hatchback.

“Understandably the victims have been left shaken by this experience and they are receiving all the relevant support during this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1281 08/10. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.